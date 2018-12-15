First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Nassau Bay Church will present the musical production “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 18131 Nassau Bay Drive in Houston. The church also will have its Christmas Eve Vespers service at 6 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit www.nbbchurch.org or call 281-333-3844.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: The Great Christmas Giveaway at 10 a.m. Sunday; Christmas concert at 6 p.m. Sunday; and Christmas Eve service will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 24. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Youth Annual Day program at 2 p.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The Rev. Dewayne Nemons and St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-8856.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will celebrate its 150th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. The Rev. William Sowell and McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will be the guests. For information, call Idella Duncan at 409-762-1816, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 — Ancient Words: A Christmas Story, presented by the Chancel Choir and Praise Team; 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24 — Candlelight Service; 10 a.m. Dec. 30 — Combined Contemporary and Traditional worship service; and 8 p.m. Dec. 31 — Watch Night Party and Games. For information, call 409-925-8466.
First Lutheran Church will celebrate the Christmas holiday with the following events at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston: Blue Christmas worship service, 5 p.m. Dec. 23; Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m. Dec. 24; Traditional Late-Night Christmas Eve service, 11 p.m. Dec. 24; and Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. For information, call 409-762-8477.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Dec. 25 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-0088.
