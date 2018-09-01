St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have a gospel concert at 5 p.m. today at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Junior Angels, of Newton, Mississippi, L. J. and Old Skool, of Houston, Voices of the Mainland, Texas City Messengers, and more will be featured. For information, call 409-599-8847.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Father Jorge Cabrera, parochial vicar, will be the guest speaker. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary workshop at 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sept. 8; musical at 6 p.m. Sept. 8; and its church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Christopher Spivey will be the clinician. Registration is $5. The Rev. Castro Walker and Jerusalem Baptist Church will be the guests at the anniversary. For information, call 409-526-7035.
The ushers and nurses auxiliary of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. An $8 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-4559 or 409-939-5876.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer a six-weeks Ladies Bible Study nightly at 6 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10 through Oct. 15 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “You’ll Get Through This,” by Max Lucado is the study book, which will be available for $10. To RSVP, call Staci Taylor at 409-771-6577.
The Senior Saints of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will meet at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, email lindamagee045@gmail.com.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Bible Band Auxiliary of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-370-4473.
The Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its second church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Andrew Berry II will be the guest speaker. For information, call Tillie Henson at 409-502-7772.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
West Point Baptist Church will have a music workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The grand musical will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Kenneth Myles, director of worship and arts at the Church Without Walls, will be the guest clinician. Preregistration is $15 and onsite registration is $20. For information, visit westpointmbc.org or call 409-762-5642.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual ecumenical citywide prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25. Richard Rhoades and Jude Ezuma will be the speakers. For tickets and information, call Bob Fullen at 409-789-1426, or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its annual Oktoberfest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Polka service will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $20 through Sept. 15; $25 Sept. 16 through Oct. 6; and $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
