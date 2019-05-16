Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its workshop for its annual choir concert nightly at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and the concert will be at 5 p.m. Saturday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person. Laquida Oaks will be the clinician. The choir’s annual day program will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
To God Be The Glory Outreach International Ministries will have its men and women’s conference nightly at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Registration is available at www.2godbetheglory.church.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
In celebration of its 50-year anniversary, Mary Queen Catholic Church will present a concert by the Houston MasterWorks Chorus at 7 p.m. Friday at 606 Cedarwood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. For information, call 281-482-1391.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 17th church anniversary with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Saturday, and will celebrate the anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Clifford Random, of Victory Temple Church, will speak Saturday; and Faye Williamson will speak Sunday. For information, call 409-256-1329.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its 153-year church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Mark Grafenreed, an associate pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana-Mississippi Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Earl Langham will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060 or 409-939-7450.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Joesph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, with a pre-appreciation service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and its anniversary service will be at 11 a.m. May 26 at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday; and the Rev. Carl McNelty and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests May 26. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
