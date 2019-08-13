The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Back-To-School revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Wednesday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. William Stevens, pastor of Progressive Baptist Church, will be the revivalist. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual health awareness workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person and will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, email mtolivebc@hotmail.com or call 409-762-0088.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Church will have its Back-2-School Bash and Safety Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. Free backpacks, school supplies, and gifts will be given away while supplies last. For information, call 409-935-1100.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Saturday at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will celebrate its 135th church anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. Bishop C. Andrew Doyle will be the celebrant. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing michallen2012@gmail.com or by calling 832-244-1817.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 823 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Harold James, from All Saints Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 713-826-5854, 409-256-6359 or 409-256-5103.
The Male Chorus of St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its 29th annual musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Celina S. Edwards, 409-762-3461.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
