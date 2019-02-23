Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Andrew W. Berry II, and his wife, Krystal, at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Revs. F.N. Williams, William Jordan, and Marcus Cosby, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 9 a.m. Sunday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. The church also will celebrate Old Fashion Sunday and have its Texas-Louisiana Day where they’ll be serving food from the two states after the service. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 179th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-939-7879.
Rising Star Baptist Church will have its Black History finale program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3002 N. Oak St. in Texas City. A soul food dinner will served afterward. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jerry Lee and the Greater Bell Zion Baptist church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Ministers, Deacons and Wives Black History program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Michael Porter and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-6633.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Gilbert Freeman, of True Mission Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060.
The Sweet Singing Southern Travelers, of Houston, will be in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith at 409-996-9430, or the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be Friday and March 2 at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Registration is $30. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. March 5 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Bingo event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 5 at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Pancake tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children, and $12 per family. Bingo cards will be $1 each. For information, email frboblamarque@comcast.net.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 6 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon March 15 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 16 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 27. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.