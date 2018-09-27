Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
The Pastor’s Aide of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday at 2717 A. S. Johnson Blvd. (Avenue H) in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-763-1748.
The Men’s Dept. of Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Registration is $8. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its Blessing of the Animals event at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Gimme a Bark at 103 Shadwell Lane in Friendswood. Donations of food and cash will go to AniMeals. For information, email carole1203@gmail.com.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary after the 10 a.m. service Sunday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. All members and former members are encouraged to attend. There will be a potluck lunch afterward, so take a dish to share. For information, call 409-935-3559.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will offer a six-weeks Ladies Bible Study nightly at 6 p.m. Mondays through Oct. 15 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. “You’ll Get Through This,” by Max Lucado is the study book, which will be available for $10. To RSVP, call Staci Taylor at 409-771-6577.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. Oliver Ramirez, owner of The Ramirez Tamale Co., will be the guest speaker. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 6 at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Regent Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will have its Blessing of the Animals event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. All faith denominations are welcome. Donations of food, blankets, and towels also will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-4884 or 409-771-5644.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a golden banquet honoring members 80 and older at 5 p.m. Oct. 6 in its fellowship hall at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Tickets are $25 per person. For information and tickets, call Millicent Stephens at 409-457-3106, or Arthur Richmond at 832-265-3159.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Holy Rosary Church at 1420 31st St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan at irenaeusmj@comcast.net or 409-766-1624.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, for 15 years of service at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685, April Williams at 409-599-8756, or Angela Brooks at 409-739-5104.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-064 or 409-935-2596.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
Send church announcements to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
