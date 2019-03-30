Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Brotherhood Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-1334.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its ninth annual Fully Relying on God Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The church will honor its pastor, Joyce M. Ford. Attendees are asked to wear the color green. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 23rd church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Elder Booker Brown Jr., from Austin Temple Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 25th pre-anniversary and Family Appreciation service of its pastor, the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Max A. Miller Jr. and Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will present “Encounter,” which is a pub church concept from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Stuttgarden Tavern at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. The non-traditional, non-denominational group is for ages 21 through 40. For information, email Larry Edrozo at edrozo56@gmail.com.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Senior Mission No. 1 of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual workshop at 9 a.m. April 6 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
The Mother’s Union ministry at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will present its Parents & Children Anchored in Jesus As We Explore Journeying Through Grief program at 9 a.m. April 6 at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Vivian Ross, Deborah Jones, Thomasene Muse, and Bridgette Johnson will be the speakers. For information, call Doll Sheppard at 409-599-4488.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by March 29. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 7 at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-996-4915.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 11 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. April 14 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: E. G. Davis Scholarship program at 11 a.m. April 14 (the Rev. Kevin Sanders and New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests); fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. April 19. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring musical at 3 p.m. April 14 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Souther Sons, Chuck and The Guiding Clouds, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and Heavenly Tones will be the featured guests. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Central Christian Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 5:30 p.m. April 18 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Light refreshments will be served before service. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. April 19 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon April 20 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom Passover community will have its Second-Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. April 20 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For registration information and to RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. April 21 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. April 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
