The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Abundant Life Christian Center will its Unshakeable Family Conference at various times through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s anniversary nightly at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. For information, call 832-657-9385.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Carol Torrance, south central regional director of AGLOW, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The L.I.F.T. Ministry of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Wilbrydge at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $10. For information, call JoAnn McCoy at 409-771-7845.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 510 13th Ave. N. and 6th St. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others, will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its inaugural Ole Fashion Sunday program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Harold Block and the Church of the Living God will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear old fashion clothes (prizes will be awarded). The church also will have its fall musical at 3 p.m. Nov. 17. Several local groups will be on program. For information, call 409-256-1329.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its fourth pre-Thanksgiving musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. All church choirs, praise teams, youth choirs and drill teams are invited. James Clinton, from New Orleans, and The Spiritual Airs, from DeRider, Louisiana, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-3401.
