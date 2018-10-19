Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. today and Saturday; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its second annual Armor of God program at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Tonya Jones, Tess Beafneaux, Diane Lundy, Christine Newcoste, Rochelle Witty, and Elizabeth Stevenson will be the speakers. For information, call 409-256-1329.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its annual Harvest Soup and Salad community event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2808 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its women’s conference at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. Brunch will begin at 10 a.m. “Woman to Woman: The Empowerment of the Woman,” is the theme. Registration is free. For information, call 409-383-8640 or 409-392-0405.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 35th Street and Broadway in Galveston. The cost is $10 and $5 for ages 12 and younger. For tickets and information, call Martie Terry at 713-504-4202.
The Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas will host its 125th annual session Sunday through Thursday at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. First Baptist Church of Texas City will be the host church. For information, visit www.mbgctx.org or call 512-477-8080.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have a special worship hour at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Maxine Guidry at 409-939-7879.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Mission Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
New Directions Baptist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. and Mount Gilead Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Pumpkin Patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 52nd anniversary at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City; and at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests at the afternoon program. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 133rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. A. T. Jordan Sr. and Evergreen Baptist Church will be the guests. “Guided by the Word of God” is the theme. For information, call 409-995-0826 or 409-655-5577.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Super Sunday celebration at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its pumpkin carving and chili dog event at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. Take your own pumpkins. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
The women of Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Thank Offering event at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. There will be a barbecue potato luncheon afterward ($5 per person). Proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Carol Torrance, south central regional director of AGLOW, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-771-0117.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
