ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual choir concert at 5 p.m. Saturday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The choir’s annual day program will be at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Larry Johnson and Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate its 17th church anniversary with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Saturday, and will celebrate the anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Clifford Random, of Victory Temple Church, will speak Saturday; and Faye Williamson will speak Sunday. For information, call 409-256-1329.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its 153-year church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Mark Grafenreed, an associate pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana-Mississippi Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Earl Langham will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060 or 409-939-7450.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Joesph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn, with a pre-appreciation service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and its anniversary service will be at 11 a.m. May 26 at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Amos Sowell and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Sunday; and the Rev. Carl McNelty and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests May 26. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
There is Hope Ministry will have its annual prayer conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 25 at 2803 Fannin St. in La Marque. “Prayer Still Works” is the theme. For information, call 409-655-9760.
Hopewell Baptist Church will recognize its high school and college graduates at 11 a.m. May 26 at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-0173.
Rising Star Baptist Church will have its annual graduation recognition service at 11 a.m. May 26 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. All graduates are invited. Send in information to church by Monday. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 832-657-9385.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 5 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out June 7 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Dinners will be $10. For tickets and information, call Floyd Rowe, 409-933-2682.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
