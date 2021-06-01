Who: Ball High School
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Moody Gardens Convention Center, 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston
Info: Seniors will get seven tickets each; ceremony will be recorded and uploaded to Galveston ISD social media platforms on Thursday; no livestream will be available.
•••
Who: Texas City High School
When: 8 p.m. Friday
Where: Stingaree Stadium, 1501 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/tchsgrad21
•••
Who: Upward Hope Academy
When: 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: First Baptist Church, 822 23rd St. in Galveston
Info: No tickets required
•••
Who: La Marque High School
When: 8 p.m. Saturday
Where: Etheredge Stadium, corner of Magnolia Drive and Howell Avenue in La Marque
Info: Seniors will get 12 tickets each for their guests; livestream available at http://bit.ly/lmhsgrad21
