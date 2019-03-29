The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Brotherhood Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-599-1334.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its ninth annual Fully Relying on God Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. The church will honor its pastor, Joyce M. Ford. Attendees are asked to wear the color green. Chenica Grant will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 23rd church anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Captain’s Room of the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Elder Booker Brown Jr., from Austin Temple Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 25th pre-anniversary and Family Appreciation service of its pastor, the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Max A. Miller Jr. and Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will present “Encounter,” which is a pub church concept from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Stuttgarden Tavern at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. The non-traditional, non-denominational group is for ages 21 through 40. For information, email Larry Edrozo at edrozo56@gmail.com.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 27. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The Senior Mission No. 1 of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual workshop at 9 a.m. April 6 at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 409-771-0276.
The Mother’s Union ministry at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church will present its Parents & Children Anchored in Jesus As We Explore Journeying Through Grief program at 9 a.m. April 6 at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. Vivian Ross, Deborah Jones, Thomasene Muse, and Bridgette Johnson will be the speakers. For information, call Doll Sheppard at 409-599-4488.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by Friday. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. April 7 at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-996-4915.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. April 14 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
