Hopewell Baptist Church will recognize its high school and college graduates at 11 a.m. Sunday at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-938-0173.
Rising Star Baptist Church will have its annual graduation recognition service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. All graduates are invited. Send in information to church by May 20. For information, call 409-938-7460 or 832-657-9385.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 36th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Joesph E. Franklin, and his wife, Marilyn at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Carl McNelty and Pleasant Hill Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Central Christian Church will celebrate Memorial Day during its worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. There will be a flag ceremony, and Michael Caballero will deliver a speech entitled “Remember, Honor and Continue.” There will be a fellowship afterward. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will have its rescheduled Family & Friends Day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ave. H in Galveston. Elder Rodrick Reeves Sr. and New Creation Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-206-0128.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 3 through June 7 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For all ages. Registration is $2. For information, call Rose Cooper at 409-599-1409.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. June 5 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out June 7 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Dinners will be $10. For tickets and information, call Floyd Rowe, 409-933-2682.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon June 15 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. June 16 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. June 21 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
