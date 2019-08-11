Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers to help eliminate hunger throughout the county. For information, email volunteer@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or call 409-945-4232.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at noon Thursday at Helen Hall Library, 100 W. Walker St., in League City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
United Way Galveston County Mainland is seeking teachers and tutor volunteers for its General Education Development (GED) program. To sign up, contact Carolyn Jones at cjones@uwgcm.org or 409-948-4211.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, contact Master Chief Ross Garcia at ross.garcia@cavallahistoricalfoundation.org or 409-770-3196.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers are invaluable to the daily operation of the American Red Cross serving Galveston County. If you like to help people your local Red Cross could have just the opportunity — from training to be ready to respond to disasters to bringing education programming to our youth — from office support staff to becoming an instructor. Call 409-750-9172 or 409-945-7200.
Friends of League City Animal Shelter are seeking temporary foster homes for cats and dogs. The animals are in need of human interaction and a break from the stress of the shelter so they will be more adoptable when they return to the shelter. Volunteers can live outside of League City and have pets of their own. Call Monica Millican, 281-333-1020, Ext. 17.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
The M.I. Lewis Social Services Center is seeking volunteers to help with its food fairs on the third Saturdays of each month, as well as in a variety of other capacities at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. No experience is necessary. For information, call 281-534-2043.
The University of Texas Medical Branch’s Sealy Center for Environmental Health and Medicine is seeking volunteers to participate in its Assessment of Indoor Air Quality and Health after Hurricane Harvey Study. Must be 18 and older. If you’d like to participate, contact Chantele Singleton at csinglet@utmb.edu or 409-772-9110.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
