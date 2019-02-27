The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be Friday and Saturday at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Registration is $30. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Texas City Joyful Messengers will celebrate its 15th anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. For information, call Willie Jackson at 409-692-3262, or Stacy Jackson at 281-508-3464.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will have its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper and Bingo event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1601 Lake Road in La Marque. Pancake tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children, and $12 per family. Bingo cards will be $1 each. For information, email frboblamarque@comcast.net.
