Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 134th church anniversary and homecoming at 3 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. The Rev. John F. Johnson and Antioch Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Saturday. For information, email Maleia Brooks, Malbro4@msn.com.
First Baptist Church will have its free fall festival from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1840.
The Voices of the Mainland will celebrate its 53rd anniversary at 7 p.m. Saturday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765, in Texas City; and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 state Highway 6, in Hitchcock. For information, call Melvin Hudnall, 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its 13th annual bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, email kltaylor352@gmail.com.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Women Annual Day program at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Lataya Simpson, associate pastor at Bellaire United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will conclude celebrating its annual Women Month services at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in Galveston. Chenica Grant, from The Church of the Bay, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7247.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Tim Schomp after its worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. A luncheon will be served in his honor after service. October birthdays also will be celebrated. For information, call Carol Freeman, 409-771-5644.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Adult Choir Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. D. J. Harris, of Greater Harvest Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate All Auxiliaries Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 409-939-7879.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 2127 37th St. in Galveston: Super Sunday, 3 p.m. Sunday, the Rev. David Everson and First Union Baptist Church will be the guests; and Hallelujah Night, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the fourth annual pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Marc D. James at 4 p.m. Sunday at 2717 Ball St. in Galveston. The Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon and West Point Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-1748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.