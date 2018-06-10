New Directions Church will celebrate the eighth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, with a pre-anniversary service at 8 a.m. today at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Andrew Berry II will be the guest speaker. The eighth anniversary service program will begin at 3 p.m. June 24 at Greater New Hope Baptist Church at 1725 state Highway 3 in League City. The Rev. William Randall and the Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-916-2925.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its installation service of its founding pastor, Melvin Bouldin Jr., from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. today in the Wings of Heritage room at the Nessler Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Refreshments will be served from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The Rev. Reginald Pope will conduct the service. For information, call 409-770-3532 or 409-771-5717.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 19th pastoral anniversary of Joyce M. Ford at 3 p.m. today at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Carlos Phillips, from McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the sixth pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Norman V. Johnson at 3:30 p.m. today, 11:45 a.m. June 17, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. June 24 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Robert Maxey, Kerry W. Tillmon, E.R. Johnson, Michael Dwyer Sr., and Allen R. Randle, will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
St. John’s Baptist Church will have the pastoral anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson, at 3:30 p.m. today at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gaidi Burgess and Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-762-3461.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. A $3 donation per participant is asked. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. Registration is $2 per person. For information, call Rose Cooper, 409-599-1409.
First United Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 317 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is free. For information, call 409-945-4426.
Westward Church of Christ will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:45 p.m. Monday through Friday at 302 N. Westward St. in Texas City. No registration fee. For all ages. For information, call 409-935-6411 or 409-938-3005.
New Directions Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. For information, call 409-916-2925.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church will offer its summer bible study from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through July 18 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Freda Marie Brown will lead the discussions. For information, email Michelle Allen at michallen2012@gmail.com with “Bible Study” in subject line.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
