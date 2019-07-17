Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. through Thursday at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will host the Foreign Mission Board Wednesday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Christian Women Foreign Workshop will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday; and the Mass Rally will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Youth Annual Day at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Jerry Wade and the Providence Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Reginal Rhodes and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
