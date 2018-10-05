Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall on 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Regent Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
Every Ribbon Tells a Story will present its fourth annual Praising Him in Pink event at 6 p.m. Saturday at First Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. “Ms. Shirleen” will be the featured guest. Tickets are $25 through Saturday or $30 at the door. For information, visit www.everyribbontellsastory.org or call 409-392-3002.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual celebration of Our Lady of the Rosary at 8:30 a.m. Sunday at Holy Rosary Church at 1420 31st St. in Galveston. Refreshments will be served afterward. For information, contact Irenaeus Jordan at irenaeusmj@comcast.net or 409-766-1624.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will present its Saving Houston’s Jewish History, One Piece at a Time presentation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Joshua Furman, director of Houston Jewish History Archive at Rice University, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 281-488-5861.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Blessing of the Animals service at 2 p.m. Sunday at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson; and 4 p.m. Sunday at Bay Area Pet Adoptions at 3000 Ave. R in San Leon. Pets of all kinds are welcome. Donations of pet items also will be accepted. For information, visit www.holytrinitydickinson.org or call 281-339-2086 or 281-337-1833.
Trinity Episcopal Church will have its annual Blessing of the Animals on the Garth at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. Attendees are asked to take a bag or can of pet food to be donated to the animal shelter. All pets should be on a leash or in a cage. For information, call 409-765-6317.
The Pumpkin Patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Dr. Polly Heil-Mealey will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Holy Family Parish will have its 2018 Rosary Rally at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Joseph Chapel at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. “Praying the Rosary for America” is the theme. For information, call Thomasine Allen at 409-935-4372.
The women of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Brokenness to Beauty event Oct. 12 and Oct. 13 at Menard Hall at 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. The welcome night/ice breaker will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 12; and the main event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets are $35 through Wednesday or $40 at the door. For information, call Kennisha Allen at 409-599-1176.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, for 15 years of service at 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685, April Williams at 409-599-8756, or Angela Brooks at 409-739-5104.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 12, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Memorial Music Festival, saluting first responders, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. The event will feature a variety of music, food, silent auction, children games, and arts and crafts vendors. For information, call Sheryl Holland at 713-501-9714.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jeanette Elias at 713-253-0461.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and the New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-908-9914 or 281-337-6610.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Oct. 14 at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Clarence White will be the speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have the Rev. L. D. Harris’s 17th annual appreciation service at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. Joseph Guidry, from St. Mark Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas will host its 125th annual session Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. First Baptist Church of Texas City will be the host church. For information, visit www.mbgctx.org or call 512-477-8080.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a grand celebration program at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-064 or 409-935-2596.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
Send church announcements to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.