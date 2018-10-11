The Holy Family Parish will have its 2018 Rosary Rally at 12:30 p.m. today in the Joseph Chapel at Sea Star Base at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. “Praying the Rosary for America” is the theme. For information, call Thomasine Allen at 409-935-4372.
The women of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its Brokenness to Beauty event today and Saturday at Menard Hall at 1605 33rd St. in Galveston. The welcome night/ice breaker will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. today; and the main event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 through Oct. 10 or $40 at the door. For information, call Kennisha Allen at 409-599-1176.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have a banquet honoring its pastor, the Rev. Joel G. Clay, and his wife, Sharrell, for 15 years of service at 7 p.m. today at Sea Star Base Galveston at 7509 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $35. For tickets and information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685, April Williams at 409-599-8756, or Angela Brooks at 409-739-5104.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Heartbreak Hotel nightly at 7 p.m. today, 13, 19 and 20; Hallelujah Harvest from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31; and The Unshakeable Family Conference will be at various times Nov. 4 through Nov. 7. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled men’s prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. An $8 donation is asked. The Rev. James Pate Jr. will be the speaker. For information, call 409-443-4057.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Memorial Music Festival, saluting first responders, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 2021 29th St. in Texas City. The event will feature a variety of music, food, silent auction, children games, and arts and crafts vendors. For information, call Sheryl Holland at 713-501-9714.
Grace Episcopal Church will have its BBQ and Bids event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. Barbecue plates will be $10 and there also will be a silent auction. For information, call 409-762-9676.
The Holy Rosary 2018 Crusade will be at 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Bay Street Park Gazebo at 800 Bay St. N. in Texas City. Take your own chairs. For information, call Olga Capetillo at 409-739-0249 or 409-945-9940, or Susie Ayala at 409-789-6855.
Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 88th church anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 3501 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jeanette Elias at 713-253-0461.
New Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate its 120th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 3018 Ave. F in Dickinson. The Rev. Malcolm Dotson and the New Beginning Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-908-9914 or 281-337-6610.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will have its Family and Friends Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Clarence White will be the speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its Men and Women Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Herbert Long and Trinity Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The youth and young adults of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Family & Friends Cancer Awareness program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Don A. Henderson Sr. will be the speaker. “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” is the theme. For information, call 409-935-6633.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have the Rev. L. D. Harris’s 17th annual appreciation service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. Joseph Guidry, from St. Mark Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060.
The Pumpkin Patch at Aldersgate United Methodist Church will be open daily from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 31 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The 33rd annual Countryfest Bazaar & Craft Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call Joanna Wilson at 409-925-8466.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its annual Harvest Soup and Salad community event from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at 2808 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
Good Shepherd Episcopal Church will have its annual Harvest Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 20 at 1207 W. Winding Way in Friendswood. For information, contact Nancy Bradley at nancitab@aol.com or 713-703-6303.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its women’s conference at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. Brunch will begin at 10 a.m. “Woman to Woman: The Empowerment of the Woman,” is the theme. Registration is free. For information, call 409-383-8640 or 409-392-0405.
The Missionary Baptist General Convention of Texas will host its 125th annual session Oct. 21 through Oct. 25 at the Doyle Convention Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. First Baptist Church of Texas City will be the host church. For information, visit www.mbgctx.org or call 512-477-8080.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Mission Annual Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-739-3193.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The 12th annual Hadassah Bazaar will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, call 832-725-5028.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will celebrate the third pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, at 10:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 133rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 28 at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City. The Rev. A. T. Jordan Sr. and Evergreen Baptist Church will be the guests. “Guided by the Word of God” is the theme. For information, call 409-995-0826 or 409-655-5577.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Carol Torrance, south central regional director of AGLOW, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating Women’s Month at 11 a.m. Sundays through Oct. 28 at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Pastor Joyce M. Ford will speak Oct. 7; and Myritha Cleveland will speak Sunday. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
