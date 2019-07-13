The Sisterhood of Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have its annual garage and rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and July 21 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its Choir Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. The Rev. Rickie Williams Sr. and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Jan Thymes, 346-917-4269.
Moody Methodist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For students entering pre-K4 through eighth-grade. Registration is free. To sign up, visit www.moody.org/vbs or call 409-744-4526.
Bonnie Sala with Guidelines International Ministries will be speaking at 6 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave. N., in Texas City. For information, call 409-655-5348.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will host the Foreign Mission Board Tuesday and Wednesday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. A grand musical will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Christian Women Foreign Workshop, 9 a.m. Wednesday; and the Mass Rally will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. For information, call 409-938-7460.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
First Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 13th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. A. L. “Sandy” Bell at 10:15 a.m. July 21 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Mose Jones and Bethlehem Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-945-7700.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. July 21 at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Reginal Rhodes and Mount Paran Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
