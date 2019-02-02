Mount Gilead Baptist Church will have a turkey leg fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 823 Texas Ave. in La Marque. The cost is $8. For information, call 409-256-5103.
Straight Way Church will celebrate its 33rd church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 in Texas City. John W. Baines Sr. and Heart of Faith Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-221-0734.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Wednesday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Dexter Henderson, and his wife’s, 16th Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Feb. 10 at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Steele Sr. and Progressive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-539-2523 or 409-765-9787.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will celebrate the seventh pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Andrew W. Berry II, and his wife, Krystal, with the following events at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City: Family community night/pre-anniversary celebrations at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 21, with the Revs. Jaap Richardson and Joe Ratliff, speaking respectively; and the anniversary celebration will be at 8 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Feb. 24, with the Revs. F.N. Williams, William Jordan, and Marcus Cosby, speaking respectively. For information, call 409-935-1100.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is the host congregation for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ annual salute to Black History Month and recognition of the Rev. Absalom Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Melanie Jones will lead the service. A light lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 832-244-1817.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will kick off its 100th anniversary with a roast and toast event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The honoree will be its senior pastor, the Rev. Carols R. Phillips. Tickets, which are $20 per person will include cocktails, dinner and entertainment. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Scout Sunday at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Members of Pack No. 120 will conduct a flag ceremony before the service. There also will be a pot luck afterward. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Mount Olive Baptist Church’s Senior Saints will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 13 at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, call Linda Magee at 281-996-5065.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present a gospel tour at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. The tour will feature six-time Stellar nominee, Endurance, Unrestricted Praise, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Black History program at 11 a.m. Feb. 17 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The church also will have its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Feb. 24. The Rev. Jerry Lee and the Greater Bell Zion Baptist church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The Sweet Singing Southern Travelers, of Houston, will be in concert at 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith at 409-996-9430, or the Rev. Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
The Southeast Texas AGLOW Spring Conference will be March 1 and March 2 at Praise Chapel at 18516 state Highway 3 S. in Webster. Early-bird registration is $20 by Feb. 15; and $30 afterward. For information, email middtex@gmail.com or call 979-877-8155.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22, 2019. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
