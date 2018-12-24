The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have the following events at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe: 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday — Candlelight Service; 10 a.m. Sunday — Combined Contemporary and Traditional worship service; and 8 p.m. Dec. 31 — Watch Night Party and Games. For information, call 409-925-8466.
First Lutheran Church will celebrate the Christmas holiday with the following events at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston: Christmas Eve service, 4 p.m. Monday; Traditional Late-Night Christmas Eve service, 11 p.m. Monday; and Christmas Day service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday. For information, call 409-762-8477.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have its Christmas Eve service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1607.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its candlelight communion Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. Monday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-6004.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Day service at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-0088.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Night Watch service from 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Laverne Denmond, from Rock of Zion Church of God in Christ, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-945-3774 or 409-599-1060.
Truth Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Watch Night service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31 at 4032 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, leave a message at 409-986-9197.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Jan. 6. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Voices of the Mainland will have a program at 3 p.m. Jan. 6 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All gospel groups and church choirs are invited to participate. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Jan. 8 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 10 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Eddie Smith, co-founder and president of the U.S. Prayer Center, in Houston, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Middle School God’s Plan for Love & Relationship Retreat from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 12; and its High School Story of Salvation Bible Conference Jan. 25 through Jan. 27 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. Author Kim Brown will be the guest speaker at both events. To RSVP, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 19 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its gala, “Let the Good Times Roll,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. March 2 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church at 15500 El Camino Real in Houston. Tickets are $100. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
