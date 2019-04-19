Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: Fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. Friday. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have the following events at 1310 29th St. in Galveston: Good Friday fish fry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday (plates are $10); and the women’s ministry will have its women’s conference, “There’s Strength in the Sisterhood,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 (registration is free). For information, call Ura Flores at 409-916-1200.
Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Good Friday service at 11 a.m. Friday; and Easter Egg Hunt with a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and Easter worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
New Vision Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for children from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Clear Lake Park at 5001 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, call Reggie Batiste at 409-978-6033.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its Good Friday program at 5 p.m. Friday at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
Central Community Church will have its indoor fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. Easter baskets, clothing, children bicycles and scooters, car seats, household items, and more will be available. For information, call 409-370-6910.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom Passover community will have its Second-Night Passover Seder at 6 p.m. Saturday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For registration information and to RSVP, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. and Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
New Vision Church will have its Resurrection worship service at 9 a.m. Sunday at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson. If your child would like to participate on the program, call Donna White at 832-221-5299 by April 14. For information, visit www.nvckgs.com.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter with its blended worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The youth will present a special resurrection service. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate Easter with worship and an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-256-1329.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have a special Easter service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Prophetess C’Ellan Blevins, and assistant pastor, Edna Hill, will be the guest speakers. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
In celebration of Fellowship Month, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will conclude its fellowship with its sister churches during its Bible study time at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert will speak. For information, call 409-763-2853.
New Directions Church will have its Women Prayer Luncheon at 10 a.m. April 27 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. Kimberley Yancy will be the guest speaker. The church also will celebrate its Women Annual Day at 3 p.m. April 28 at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Louis Simpson and St. John’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Church Women United will have its Friendship Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 27 at St. Vincent’s House at 2817 Postoffice St. in Galveston. Take a covered dish to share. For information, call 409-763-8521 or 409-771-7642.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual community-wide baby shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Donations such as disposable diapers, diaper wipes, new and gently-used clothing, toys, and furniture for children to to 3 years old will be collected. Items can be dropped off before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Welcome Center of Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its annual gala from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person and will benefit its Wiz Kidz Academic Summer Camp. For tickets and information, call Frances Gregg at 409-621-5080.
The ninth annual Our Lady of Fatima Casino Night “Denim and Diamonds” event will begin at 6 p.m. April 27 in Kukral Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
Moody Methodist Church will present an organ recital featuring Joanna Whitsett at 3 p.m. April 28 at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. The recital will benefit the French Heritage Society’s Notre Dame Fire Restoration Fund. An offering will be collected at the conclusion of program. For information, call Kim Colombo at 409-744-4526, Ext. 2071.
New Vision Church will have its annual Christ & Crawfish evangelistic ministry event from noon to 4 p.m. May 4 at the north pavilion of Carbide Park at 4102 Main St. in La Marque. Fried fish and other food will be sold as well. Plates will be $8. For information, call Sheila Holmes at 409-256-6208.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will present a 25th appreciation gala for the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., and his family at 6 p.m. May 4 at The Wilbrydge reception hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert will be the speaker. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-762-0088 or email mtolivebc@hotmail.com.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have a pew rally at 3 p.m. May 5 at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Fredrick Wooley and the Antioch Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon May 7 in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Take a covered dish to share. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
First Lutheran Church will have its annual FeedGalveston packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. May 11 in The Lyceum, adjacent to the church, at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, email Donna Spencer at info@feedgalveston.org, visit www.feedgalveston.org, or call 713-516-1561.
