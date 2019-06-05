Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. through Friday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. For all ages. Registration is $2. For information, call Rose Cooper at 409-599-1409.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Louis Simpson Jr.’s, 20th anniversary nightly at 7 p.m. through Friday and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Revs. David Everson, J. C. Carrington, Vernon L. Baines, and Gaidi Burgess will be the speakers respectively. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
The 17th annual Let Her Alone Revival will be nightly at 7 p.m. through Friday at Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Lisa Jones, Lisa Bell, and Sheryl Neal will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. Plates will be $10 each. For information or to place an order, call Shirley Carter, 409-877-2025, or the Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr., 409-370-9828.
The United Methodist Men of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have a fish fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. until all sold out Friday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Dinners will be $10. For tickets and information, call Floyd Rowe, 409-933-2682.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. Saturday at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City: High school and college graduates will be recognized at 11 a.m. Sunday; Father’s Day recognition, 11 a.m. June 16; and the Mission Society Annual Day program at 3:30 p.m. June 23; the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
Stan DeKoven, founder and president of Vision International Education Services, and president of Vision International University, will be the guest speaker at 11 a.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Family Church at 7402 Stewart Road in Galveston. For information, call Raymond Galloway, 409-457-5198.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 3 p.m. Sunday, 11:45 a.m. June 16, 7 p.m. June 22, and 11 a.m. June 23 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Robert Maxey, Kerry W. Tillmon, E. R. Johnson, and Michael Dwyer Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, Joyce M. Ford’s, 20th anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Edward Allums, of The Jesus is Lord Word of Truth Ministries, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Hopewell Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6 p.m. Sunday through June 13 at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Registration is $3 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call Tiffany Alfred, 409-457-6851.
First Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 6:30 p.m. Monday through June 13 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-945-7700 or 409-771-8460.
Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon June 17 through June 21 at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 17 through June 20 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.