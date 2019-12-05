Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its pastor and wife appreciation service honoring Apostle Aaron Johnson, and his wife, Earline, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Earl Langham and Apostle Lois Lynch will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. The group will have its Christmas celebration, and Lorene Kelling and Kimm Fisher will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
M25 Outreach Services of First Missionary Baptist Church will have a food giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 21 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For qualification information, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A. L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
Reedy Chapel A.M.E. Church will have its Christmas Carol Sing-A-Long event presented by Jerryl Payne from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at 2015 Broadway in Galveston. Payne will be playing tunes on the church’s 1872 Hook Hastings pipe organ. For information, call 409-762-3035.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Christmas program at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 22 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Mary Patrick, 409-771-1091.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its New Year’s Eve Watch service at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-8349.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
