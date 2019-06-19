Holy Family Parish will have its Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at Holy Family Catholic School at 2601 Ave. N in Galveston. For students in grades K-5. Non-denominational. Registration is free. For information, call 409-392-4847.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. Registration is $2 for children and $5 for adults. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its summer revival nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Rev. B. Wesley Austin, from Cornerstone Community of Faith Ministries, will be the evangelist. Divine Grace Trio will lead praise and worship Thursday. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its pre-anniversary service for its pastor, the Rev. Norman Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, at 7 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Revs. E. R. Johnson, and Michael Dwyer Sr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will have its choir pre-annual day program at 6 p.m. Saturday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All churches and their choirs are invited to participate. The annual day program will be at 3 p.m. June 30. For information, call 409-599-8847.
New Directions Church will celebrate the ninth anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Kevin Sanders, and his wife, Connie, at 8 a.m. Sunday at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson, and 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater New Hope Church, 1725 state Highway 3, in Dickinson. The Revs. LaTaron Green William L. Randall Jr., will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 832-340-7715.
Ji Young Jeon, a prima donna dramatic coloratura soprano from Busan, South Korea, will sing “Rejoice Greatly” from Handel’s “Messiah” at 11 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church at 1903 Church St. in Galveston. For information, call Daniel Klein, 214-457-4525.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 47th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Joseph Franklin and Neighborhood Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Norman Van Johnson, and his wife, Dolores, seventh anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Allen Randle and the Lighthouse Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society annual day program at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Dorothy Wells, 409-935-8349.
