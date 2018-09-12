The Senior Saints of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will meet at 11 a.m. today at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, email lindamagee045@gmail.com or call 281-996-5065.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will present its theatrical presentation “Oh to Have it All” from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its 18th annual Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Texas attendees are asked to wear blue, and Louisiana attendees are asked to wear red. For information, call 409-938-7247 or 409-938-7835.
The Bible Band Auxiliary of Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-370-4473.
The Anointed Praise Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its second church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. Andrew Berry II will be the guest speaker. For information, call Tillie Henson at 409-502-7772.
St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-762-3461.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its 17th annual pre-appreciation service for its pastor, the Rev. L. D. Harris, at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Rev. Johnnie Grimes and Truth Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-599-1060.
West Point Baptist Church will have a music workshop at 6 p.m. Sept. 20, Sept. 21, and 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The grand musical will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Kenneth Myles, director of worship and arts at the Church Without Walls, will be the guest clinician. Preregistration is $15 and onsite registration is $20. For information, visit westpointmbc.org or call 409-762-5642.
The Holy Family Parish will have its third annual ecumenical citywide prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at the Island Hilton Hotel at 5400 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and the program will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are $25. Richard Rhoades and Jude Ezuma will be the speakers. For tickets and information, call Bob Fullen at 409-789-1426, or the parish office at 409-762-9646.
There will be an enrichment seminar and workshop from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at Family Unity Baptist Church at 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Attendees will have to purchase the materials at $25. Attendees are asked to RSVP by emailing pfmikel52@gmail.com or by calling 281-615-1400.
First Lutheran Church will have its FeedGalveston food drive packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at The Lyceum at 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston. For information, contact Donna Spencer at seaglassbelle@yahoo.com or 713-516-1561.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 99th church anniversary at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. The Rev. Homer Williams, retired elder of the Texas Annual Conference, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
