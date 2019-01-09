The Central High School Class of 1963 will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Golden Corral at 6200 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston. For information, call 409-354-3550, 409-763-4110 or 409-763-5641.
The Central High School Class of 1960 will meet for a luncheon meeting at 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at a location TBD. For information, call 409-744-8797 or 409-692-0632.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Feb. 5 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Ball High School Class of 1982 Alumni and Friends will sponsor a trip to New Orleans Aug. 9 through Aug. 11. Prices vary per person on hotel stay. A $130 deposit is due by April 6. Final payment due July 8. No refunds. For information, call 409-256-9227.
The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have its 30-year reunion Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 at Sea Star Base in Galveston. Registration is $80 per classmate and $40 per guest through March 31. Fees will increase after deadline. Fees can be paid via PayPal at Ball High School Class of 1989 or lookup email bhsclassof89@yahoo.com, or via Cash App at $BHSClassof89. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
