The Ball High School Class of 1989 will have a planning meeting for its 30-year reunion at 4 p.m. July 28 at Boudreaux’s at 12806 Interstate 45 in Houston. For information, call Angela Wilson at 409-939-2685.
The Central High School Class of 1959 will meet for lunch Aug. 7 at a time and location to be determined. To obtain information on the time and where it will be, call Joe Mitchell, 409-908-0441, or Mattie Julius, 409-744-6491.
The Kirwin, Dominican and Ursuline Class of 1968 will celebrate its 50-year reunion Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the Galveston Country Club. All classes are welcome. Ball High School friends are invited too. For information, call Raymond Pierson, 832-755-9544, or Lois Celli Redford, 281-370-4668.
The Central High School Class of 1963 will celebrate its 55-year reunion with a celebratory cruise Oct. 25 through Oct. 29. For information, call 409-938-0462.
The Ball High School Class of 1973 will have its reunion Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Galveston. The cost is $100 per classmate, $150 per couple or $50 per guest. Money orders can be mailed to: Curtis Cole, 627 Laughing Gull Lane, Texas City, TX 77590. For information, call Phyllis Moore, 409-939-3052, or Steven Marsh, 409-692-1173.
