The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church is inviting all former and present choir members to come out and sing for its 100th church anniversary set for Sept. 22 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Rehearsals will be nightly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 19. For information, call 409-935-3334.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its ninth annual Ten Men Standing on the Word of God conference at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Kevin Jones, Ralph Marshall, Greg Curry, Darrell McCoy, Wayne Jenkins, Joe Daniels, Rufus Hillard, Aaron Jackson, D’Angelo Barnes, and Bobby Jobe will speak. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Pastor’s Aide Ministry of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its musical extravaganza at 3 p.m. Saturday at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. The event will be the kickoff celebration for the one-year anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. James E. Pate Jr. For information, call 409-763-6145.
The Clothes Closet of First Union Baptist Church will be selling fish dinners from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at 1027 Ave. K in Galveston. Dinners are $11 each. For information, call Donna Gaines, 409-916-2332.
Greater St. Paul Baptist Church will celebrate its 20th Texas-Louisiana Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are asked to wear blue (Texas) or red (Louisiana). For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church’s Bible Band Auxiliary will have its annual 100 Women in Red program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Mark Davis and St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater Open Door Church of God in Christ will have its Family & Friends Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday at No. 11 Eighth St. N. in Texas City. Pastor Edward Allums and Jesus is Lord Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-643-8105.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have its fall revival nightly at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sept. 19 at 3602 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. T. D. Grant-Malone, pastor of The Historic St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Houston, will be the guest evangelist. For information, call 409-762-0088.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
