The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Helen Hall Library at 100 W. Walker St. in League City; noon to 1 p.m. June 19 at 2000 Texas Ave., Suite 641, in Texas City; noon to 1 p.m. June 25 at the Dickinson Public Library at 4411 state Highway 3; and from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 28 at Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking volunteers in the La Marque area for its 2017-18 school-based program. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org, visit www.mentorsgc.org or call 409-763-4638.
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to carry out its gratitude expedition thanking valued chamber members two Thursdays a month. Volunteers must be gainfully employed to participate. To sign up, email darcie@texascitychamber.cm or call 409-935-1408.
Mainland Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary is in need of volunteers to help in various capacities at the hospital. Applications are available at the information desk in the lobby area at 6801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Call 409-938-5758.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
