The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Krystal Berry and Kendra Sowell will be the guest speakers. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $6 each. Semi-formal (no shorts or jeans). For information, call Mildred Jones, 409-996-4915, Bea Henderson, 409-789-4324, or Theresa Fair, 409-877-3124.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
Progressive Baptist Church’s Mission Ministry will have its Senior Recognition program at 2 p.m. Saturday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. Ruth Bacon, Rosa Brown, Nannie Collins, Jessie Curtis, Ella Dergin, Hattie McIntosh, Wilma Pratt, Sarah Smith, Celia Strain, and Ella Tucker will be honored. For information, call 409-739-3193.
St. Vincent’s Day, celebrating 65 years of service, will be from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent’s House, 2817 Postoffice St., in Galveston. Several awards will be presented. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 409-763-8521.
