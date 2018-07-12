The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 4:30 p.m. July 19 at Helen Hall Library at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for free disaster relief training, sponsored by The Salvation Army, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. July 20 and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 21 at 601 51st St. in Galveston. To sign up, visit http://disaster.salvationarmyusa.org/training/?classes&state=TX, or contact Holly McDonald at holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
Galveston Island Meals on Wheels Inc. is seeking volunteers to deliver meals 1-day a week to the homebound, elderly and infirm of Galveston. It takes one hour out of your week to make a joyous difference in our recipients lives. If you would like to help, call 409-744-2668 between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
The Khambrel Foundation Righteous Acts of Kindness volunteer group is seeking volunteers for its third annual Laundered with Kindness Day event, which will be Sept. 8. If you’d like to help, visit www.khambrelfoundation.org or call 409-457-6647.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities to help in its Family Store, 601 51st St., in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-1691 or email galvestoncountyinfo@uss.salvationarmy.org.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. If you are interested and want to sign up, email Mary Warwick, stewardship@artistboat.org, Amanda Rinehart, arinehart@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers to help sort and straighten donated items. Volunteers must be 16 or older. Contact Suzy Domingo, sdomingo@icmtx.org or 281-332-3881, Ext. 1100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Clear Creek Community Theatre is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of areas at 18091 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Volunteers will receive free admission to shows worked. Individuals with basic carpentry and painting skills also are needed. To sign up, call 281-335-5228.
Elmcroft at the Mainland is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities at 1901 Amburn Road in Texas City. For information, call 409-935-6620.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston County Food Bank is seeking volunteers from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 624 Fourth Ave. N. in Texas City. Court-mandated community service is available Wednesdays. For information, contact Denise Hightower-Aguilar, denise@galvestoncountyfoodbank.org or 409-945-4232.
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse is seeking volunteers for the many “behind the scenes” jobs at 3803 state Highway 3 in Dickinson. Carpenters, painters, and typists are particularly needed. No experience is required. To sign up, call 281-337-7469.
Noah’s Ark Bayou Sanctuary is seeking volunteers to help at Petco, 2895 Interstate 45 and FM 646, in League City. Volunteers are needed to help the rescued dogs find homes. Any amount of time would be appreciated. Call Sandy Lado, 409-392-0062.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking weekly waterers and community workday volunteers on third Saturdays of each month at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
