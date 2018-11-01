Catholic Cemeteries Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will have its All Soul’s Day Mass services Friday at the following times/locations: 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet in Dickinson; 10 a.m. Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston; and at noon, Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston. There also will be an evening candlelight ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-1641.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
Abundant Life Christian Center will hold its Unshakeable Family Conference at various times Sunday through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The women of Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Thank Offering event at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. There will be a barbecue potato luncheon afterward ($5 per person). Proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson and Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 98th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Joel G. Clay and Hopewell Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, visit www.comptonmemorialministries.org or call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915, or Bea Henderson at 409-789-4324.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA Lighthouse Aglow will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Carol Torrance, south central regional director of AGLOW, will be the guest speaker. Visit www.aglow.org or call 281-797-4512.
St. George’s Episcopal Church will have its Hope Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at 510 13th Ave. N. and 6th St. in Texas City. Admission is free. For information, call 409-945-2583.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Ruth Hall Faithful and Dedicated Image Honor Awards Celebration at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. Andrew W. Berry II and the Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call Dwight or Pat Pervis at 409-974-4083.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others, will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its inaugural Ole Fashion Sunday program at 3 p.m. Nov. 11 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Harold Block and the Church of the Living God will be the guests. Attendees are encouraged to wear old fashion clothes (prizes will be awarded). For information, call 409-256-1329.
Whosoever Will Worship Ministries will have its one-year anniversary and ordination service at 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Old Central Cultural Center at 2627 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Michael Dwyer Sr. will be the guest speaker. Ministers Dwayne Francis, Tyrone Elliott, Fannie Bouldin, and Alina Spoons will be ordained. For information, call Constance White at 409-770-3532.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Spirit of Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. For information, visit www.retreatcentercrc.org or call 281-337-1312.
Earls Gospel Promotions will have its fall gospel festival featuring John T. and The New Gospel Keystones at 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. Several other local artists also will be on program. A $10 donation per person is asked. For tickets, call 409-682-1182, 409-621-6736, or 832-542-3308.
True Mission Church of God in Christ will have its fourth pre-Thanksgiving musical at 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at 406 Fourth St. N. in Texas City. All church choirs, praise teams, youth choirs and drill teams are invited. James Clinton, from New Orleans, and The Spiritual Airs, from DeRider, Louisiana, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-457-3401.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have a revival and fundraiser nightly at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 1 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Ministers Robert Robinson, Preston Dawson, and Jeff Maxey will speak respectively. Dinners will be sold each night for $10 each. There also will be concert ($10 donation at door) featuring Chuck and the Guiding Clouds at 3 p.m. Dec. 2. For information, call 409-948-3993.
