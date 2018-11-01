Catholic Cemeteries Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston will have its All Soul’s Day Mass services Friday at the following times/locations: 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet in Dickinson; 10 a.m. Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston; and at noon, Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Galveston. There also will be an evening candlelight ceremony at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson. For information, call 281-337-1641.
Overcomer’s Outreach will meet at 7 p.m. Fridays at The Salvation Army, 4210 Texas Ave., in Texas City. Call Joseph Davis, 832-820-1203.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 70th church anniversary with a banquet celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. in Texas City. A reception will be from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Rev. Connie Jackson, former Texas City Commissioner, will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets, call 409-935-9298, 409-766-0684 or 409-935-2596.
Abundant Life Christian Center will its Unshakeable Family Conference at various times Sunday through Wednesday at 601 Delany Road in La Marque. For information, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
The women of Trinity Lutheran Church will have its Thank Offering event at 10 a.m. Sunday at 2024 12th Ave. in La Marque. There will be a barbecue potato luncheon afterward ($5 per person). Proceeds will go to The Salvation Army. For information, call 409-935-6004.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 S. Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. Dexter Henderson and Mount Moriah Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 98th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. The Rev. Joel G. Clay and Hopewell Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, visit www.omptonmemorialministries.org or call Mildred Jones at 409-996-4915, or Bea Henderson at 409-789-4324.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon Tuesday in the cafeteria of St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1010 35th St., in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Ladies are asked to take items for the Seamen’s Christmas boxes. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.