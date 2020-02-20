Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. today at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Several Jewish congregations will celebrate Purim with an annual carnival from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Congregation Shaar Hashalom, 16020 El Camino Real, in Houston. For tickets and information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 180th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. A. W. Colbert and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Maxine Guidry, 409-939-7879.
The Sweet Singing Southern Travelers will be the featured guests at 4 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 309 S. Texas St., in Texas City. For information, call the Rev. Roy Nickerson, 409-599-8847, Jan Thymes, 281-763-4512, or Debra Smith, 409-996-9430.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Compton Outreach Center, corner of 27th Street and Ball Ave., in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (must show ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Grace Episcopal Church will have its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1115 36th St. in Galveston. A $5 donation is asked. For information, call 409-599-7136.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 17400 El Camino Way, Suite 200, in Houston. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Trinity Episcopal Church will be distributing ashes in recognition of Ash Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday on 21st Street and Seawall Boulevard; and at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of the church on 22nd and Winnie streets in Galveston. All Christians are welcome. For information, call 409-765-6317.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
New Life Church will have its Gospel-Fest 2020 event at 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at 2801 Palmer Highway in Texas City. Prairie View A&M University Baptist Student Movement Gospel Choir, and the Texas Southern University Living Testimony Gospel Choir will be the special guests, as well as several local choirs and groups. For information, call 409-655-5949 or 409-966-1015.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 4 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its “Jesus Remember Me” prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 7 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Tickets are $18 for ages 11 and older and $5 for ages 10 and younger. For tickets and information, call 409-935-5797.
First Baptist Church will have its M25 Spring Break Outreach event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. March 7 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. Food donations will be given to those in need of assistance. For information, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A. L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
NASA Aglow Lighthouse will meet from 10 a.m. to noon March 12 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Phillip and Laura Baker will be the guest speakers. For information, contact Lorene Kelling, lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Holy Family Parish will have its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival March 13 and March 14 at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. There will be a fish fry from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and bingo at 6 p.m. March 13; and the festival will begin at 11 a.m. March 14. For information, email theofficehfp@gmail.com or call 409-762-9646.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its Youth Empowerment Saturday event for students in grades 4-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. A free T-shirt will be given to registrants who register by March 7. Registration is free and is required. To RSVP, email presby1sttc@sbcglobal.net or call 409-945-2931.
The Rescue Story Tour featuring Zach Williams will begin at 7 p.m. March 14 at Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque. We The Kingdom and Cain also will perform. For tickets and information, visit www.ticketservant.com.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. March 15 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Unity Bay Area Houston will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 21 at 1911 state Highway 3 S. in League City. Donations will be accepted. For information, contact Ellen Rogers, ellenrog@gmail.com or 281-544-2450.
True Living Word Christian Church will host a Pastor’s and Minister’s Wives Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at 2413 Pecos St. in La Marque. “Women of Excellence” is the theme. For information, call Rose Caballero, 832-877-1948.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 21 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
