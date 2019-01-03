St. John Baptist Church will have a revival nightly at 7 p.m. through Friday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Leroy Lacy from Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church in Houston will be the revivalist. For information, call Celina Edwards at 409-762-3461.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Hall at 19th and Winnie streets in Galveston. For information, call Sandra Greco at 409-457-3097.
The Heavenly Tones will celebrate its 14th anniversary with a musical program at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 in Texas City. There will be several groups on program. Dave White and New Beginning will be the featured guests Sunday. For information, call Mercie Prevost at 409-996-7685.
The Voices of the Mainland will have a program at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John Missionary Baptist Church at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. All gospel groups and church choirs are invited to participate. For information, call Melvin Hudnall at 409-682-6488, or Roy Nickerson at 409-599-8847.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its inaugural Unity, Churches on the Mainland program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Beverly Henry will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Galveston Ministerial Alliance will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in Room 204 at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-765-7356 or 409-621-6153.
