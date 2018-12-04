The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church (Room No. 2), 1010 35th St., in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Live Oak Baptist Church will have a revival at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1020 32nd St. in Galveston. The Rev. R. A. Williams, pastor of McCoy Memorial Baptist Church, of Los Angeles, California, will be the speaker. For information, call 409-765-9488.
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital will have its annual Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and Adoption Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside the hospital’s south lobby at 18300 Houston Methodist Drive in Nassau Bay. For information, call 281-523-2259.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its Christmas Gospel Explosion at 5 p.m. Saturday at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. “Young People Standing Firm on Your Faith” is the theme. For information, call Deborah Montgomery at 409-497-1118.
Progressive Baptist Church will have its end of year musical at 6 p.m. Saturday and its Usher Annual Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-939-2405.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of Apostle Aaron Johnson with a pre-anniversary service at 5 p.m. Saturday and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Earl Langham and Steffany Williams will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-1329.
The Christian Renewal Center will have its Marian Celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at 1515 Hughes Road in Dickinson. English and Spanish services will provided. Attendees are asked to RSVP by visiting www.retreatcentercrc.org or by calling 281-337-1312.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 15 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
