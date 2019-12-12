AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
The Luke Society is seeking volunteers to help with its annual Christmas bag packing and distribution at 6 p.m. Dec. 20 (bag packing) in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd St., in Galveston; and 7:30 a.m. Dec. 21 at The Luke Society Clinic, 20th and Church streets, in Galveston. For information, contact Linda Venzke, nonoljv@yahoo.com or 409-682-4384.
The Salvation Army is seeking bell ringers through its Register to Ring volunteer program. Volunteers are needed through Dec. 24. If you’d like to sign up, visit www.RegistertoRing.com, or call 409-939-9013.
Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
GardenKids of Kemah is seeking volunteers with handyman or woodworking experience to help rebuilt a tool shed and garden planter/raised beds on fourth and fifth Saturdays of each month. To sign up, email gardenkidskemah@yahoo.com or call 281-334-7529.
The Ronald McDonald House is seeking volunteers to assist in various projects at the center, 301 14th St, in Galveston. Groups can sponsor an activity or provide a meal. Contact Janie Puentes, janie@rmhg.org or 409-762-8770, Ext. 102.
The Galveston Naval Museum at Seawolf Park is seeking volunteers in a variety of positions. No skills are required. For information, email info@galvestonnavalmuseum.com or visit galvestonnavalmuseum.com/volunteer.
Gulf Coast Big Brothers and Big Sisters is in need of Big Brother, Big Sister, or Big Couple volunteers. For information, email agency@gulfcoastbbbs.org or call 409-763-4638.
Bay Area Turning Point is seeking Crisis Hotline Advocate Volunteers to help provide a calming voice and nonjudgmental support to help callers who are in need of help. If you’re interested, contact Katisha Chaney, kchaney@bayareaturningpoint.com or 281-338-7600.
Volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning and stocking the stores and to process donations for The Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The locations are 2025 Broadway, in Galveston, 409-762-1520; 150 Interstate 45, in League City, 281-554-6983; and 3565 Palmer Highway, No. 16, in Texas City, 409-942-4380. All proceeds go toward the well-being of women, men and children and to advocate for the prevention of family violence and sexual assault and child abuse.
The Young Gardeners program is seeking volunteers at various schools in the Galveston Independent School District. To sign up or get information, contact Nan Wilson, younggardeners@gofarmersmarket.com or 206-653-6326.
Volunteers interested in becoming a certified volunteer ombudsman (advocate) for residents of local nursing homes and assisted living communities are encouraged to sign up with the Houston-Galveston Area Agency on Aging by contacting Misty Sullivan, misty.sullivan@h-gac.com or 800-437-7396.
The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is seeking volunteers in a variety of capacities. For information, visit www.galvestoncountyrecovers.org or call Joe Foley at 409-643-8240.
