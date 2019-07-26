”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church will have its annual education fund program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City. The Rev. William Randall and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-935-1100.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual homecoming service at 11 a.m. Sunday at 302 N. Oak St. in Texas City. The Rev. Isaac Dubose and Lone Star Baptist Church will be the guests. Lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 409-938-7460.
Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Heaven & Hell Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1220 state Highway 3 in La Marque. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue/white (heaven) or red/black (hell). For information, call 409-938-7835 or 409-938-7247.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have an ordination service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Minister Bridgett Pierre-Ned and Evangelist Pamala Williams Edwards will be ordained. For information, 409-256-1329.
First Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 1 at 822 23rd St. in Galveston. To register, visit fbcgalveston.org or call 409-763-1840.
Family Worship Center will have its Vacation Bible School daily from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Aug. 2 at 13601 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For ages 4-12. To register, visit www.sfworshipcenter.org. For information, contact Julie Gregory, j.gregory@aol.com or 281-433-8541.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will have its combined Vacation Bible School nightly from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Aug. 2 at 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City. For students in grades K-6. To register, visit www.myvbs.org/2churches or call Paula Smith, 409-945-2931.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Vacation Bible School nightly at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 2 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-2853.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Alice Smith, an internationally known conference speaker and best-selling author, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Praise Celebration at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Aug. 18. If you’d like to participate in the praise celebration, call Jeff Maxey, 409-497-5790. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
