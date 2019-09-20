Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will host its women and men conference at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-948-3993.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
The Galveston County Sickle Cell Support Group will celebrate its 20th anniversary at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K, in Galveston. The Rev. E. R. Johnson and the Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests. The Galveston Voices/Echoes of Praise, The Stinsons, and Robin Criswell and the Lambs of Fifth Ward Baptist Church also will be on program. For information, call Delores Florence, 409-621-6261.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor’s eighth anniversary at 6 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at 309 S. Texas St. in Texas City. For information, call Debra Smith, 409-996-9430, or Janet Thymes, 281-763-4512.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its annual Family & Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. Andre Menefee & GC, and Victoria Chatman, of Beautiful Feet Praise Dance Company, will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-6134.
McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will celebrate its 100th church anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Bishop Robert E. Hayes Jr., retired bishop of the South Central Jurisdiction, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-935-5797.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana Day service at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Norris Burkley and Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
St. John Baptist Church will celebrate its 92nd church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. W. H. King III and Greater New Hope Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Celina Edwards, 409-762-3461.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its closing celebration of its 150th church anniversary at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 1310 29th St. in Galveston. Guests are encouraged to wear African attire. Kim Harris, and Riceville Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the special guests. For information, call 409-762-3646.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ will celebrate its 99th anniversary with a banquet at 7 p.m. Friday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. Krystal Berry and Kendra Sowell will be the guest speakers. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door for adults. Tickets for ages 12 and younger are $6 each. Semi-formal (no shorts or jeans). For information, call Mildred Jones, 409-996-4915, Bea Henderson, 409-789-4324, or Theresa Fair, 409-877-3124.
Jerusalem Baptist Church will have its fourth annual Pastor’s Aide prayer breakfast honoring its pastor, the Rev. Marc James, from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 at 2717 Ave. H in Galveston. A $10 donation per person is asked. The Rev. E. R. Johnson will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-763-1748.
