Mission Adoptable Volunteers will meet at 8 a.m. Sundays at a location TBD. Volunteers who love dogs are needed. Training will be provided. For information, call Jacke Shipwash at 409-771-6493.
The Blue Monkey Resale Gift Shop is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 206 E. Edgewood Drive in Friendswood. The shop also needs donations. Call 713-503-1522, 281-220-8455, or 832-274-3893.
Interfaith Caring Ministries is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at 803 E. NASA Parkway, Suite 118, in Webster. For information, call Gene Garcia at 281-332-2025.
The Friends of Rosenberg Library is seeking volunteers to work in its book room and book shop Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. For information, call Trish McDaniel at 409-789-0603.
The Christian Grillo Sullivan Foundation is seeking volunteers to help assist children and adults who are intellectually and physically challenged from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays in Galveston (other days are available). For information, email josephine@tcgsf.org or call 409-209-0581.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers for outdoor gardening on the first and third Thursdays of each month. To sign up, contact Mary Warwick at stewardship@artistboat.org, Greg Hall at habitat@artistboat.org, or call 409-770-0722.
The Court Appointed Special Advocate’s of Galveston County is in need of volunteers to become an advocate for children that are in the custody of Child Protective Services. There will be a recruitment session at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Helen Hall Library at 100 W. Walker St. in League City. To sign up, contact Kathryn Holmes, kathryn@casagalveston.org or 409-572-2552.
The Artist Boat is seeking volunteers to help address and stuff envelopes for its annual appeal from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., noon to 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 at 2627 Ave. O in Galveston. To sign up, email executiveassistant@artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is seeking volunteers to help with preparing taxes for seniors and low to moderate income clients during tax season. Training will be provided in January. If you’re interested in helping, visit aarp.org/taxaide.
The M.I. Lewis Social Services Center is seeking volunteers to help with its food fairs on the third Saturdays of each month, as well as in a variety of other capacities at 215 FM 517 E. in Dickinson. No experience is necessary. For information, call 281-534-3216.
The Salvation Army of Galveston County is seeking volunteers to ring bells across the county during the Christmas season. For information, contact Holly McDonald at holly.mcdonald@uss.salvationarmy.org or 409-763-1691, Ext. 75313.
The Seeds of Abraham community action group is seeking volunteers. For information, call Lorie Chinn, 409-939-0445.
The Bryan Museum is seeking volunteers who have a love of history and would like to be a part of the museum team. The museum is now training volunteers for guest services, gallery docents and tour guides. For information, email volunteer@thebryanmuseum.org or visit TheBryanMuseum.org/volunteer.
NAMI Gulf Coast is seeking volunteers Wednesdays through Saturdays for its Second Chance Thrift Shop, 2206 N. Gordon St., in Alvin. For information, call 281-585-3100.
H.I.S. Ministries is seeking volunteers to help with its food pantry and resale shop, which serves needy families in the Hitchcock and Santa Fe independent school districts. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 4205 Jackson St. in Santa Fe. Call Vicki Westover, 409-925-4697.
Volunteers are needed to help The Sunshine Shop, 6915 Second St., in Hitchcock. Volunteers are needed to sort, price and stock donations of clothing, toys and household items. The shop is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Call Joyce Owens, 409-986-5632.
Clear Creek Community Theatre is seeking volunteers to help in a variety of areas at 18091 Upper Bay Road in Nassau Bay. Volunteers will receive free admission to shows worked. Individuals with basic carpentry and painting skills also are needed. To sign up, call 281-335-5228.
