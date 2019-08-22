Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral celebration of its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, Bridgette, with an Evening Brunch of Parade and Hats at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Wilbrydge Center, 2702 Ave. L, in Galveston. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be sold at the door. For information, call 409-974-4083.
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church will have its Mission Society prayer breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-935-3819 or 409-395-8349.
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Galveston County and LULAC Council No. 151 will sponsor a diaper drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at 501 Church St. in Galveston. For information or to schedule a pickup time for donations Aug. 20 through Saturday, call Sandra Sullivan, 409-599-1099.
The Church of the Living God P.G.T. will have its Man to Man gathering from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1524 35th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Walter Jones will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-383-8640, 409-459-3864 or 409-392-0405.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 11th pastoral celebration of its pastor, the Rev. E. R. Johnson, and his wife, Bridgette at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. The Rev. N. D. Burkley Sr. and the Mount Olive Baptist Church will be the guests. “A Portrait of a Servant” is the theme. For information, call 409-974-4083.
Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 45-year anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Oleander St. in La Marque. The Rev. Roy L. Smith and Little Rock Baptist Church will be the guests. “Love” is the theme. For information, email neighborhoodbc@yahoo.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 54-year anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The Rev. Gerald Holland and the First Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its third annual pastor’s aide program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. Pamala Edwards, of Victoria, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Grace & Mercy Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 12th pastoral anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Clayton Thomas Sr. at 3 p.m. Sunday at 611 11th Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. D. J. Harris and Greater Harvest Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-256-1618.
Straight Way Church will have a gospel musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at No. 21 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. For information, call 409-370-0500.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate its 50th birthday after its 11 a.m. service Sept. 22 at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Attendees are asked to RSVP by Sept. 15. To RSVP or get information, call 409-762-4884.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 26 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Joan Hunter, who has authored more than 18 books, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.