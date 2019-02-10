The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Scout Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Members of Pack No. 120 will conduct a flag ceremony before the service. There also will be a pot luck afterward. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Dexter Henderson, and his wife’s, 16th Appreciation Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. The Rev. Jonathan Steele Sr. and Progressive Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-539-2523 or 409-765-9787.
Mount Olive Baptist Church’s Senior Saints will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 2902 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Dickinson. For information, call Linda Magee at 281-996-5065.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church is the host congregation for the Episcopal Diocese of Texas’ annual salute to Black History Month and recognition of the Rev. Absalom Jones from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1410 41st St. in Galveston. The Rev. Melanie Jones will lead the service. A light lunch will be served afterward. For information, call 832-244-1817.
Earls Gospel Promotions will present a gospel tour at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greater Randle’s Temple Church of God in Christ at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. The tour will feature six-time Stellar nominee, Endurance, Unrestricted Praise, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and others. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
