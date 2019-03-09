Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its annual garage, plant, and hamburger sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. The burgers with chips will be $7 and will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call 409-925-2552.
Earls Gospel Promotions and Greater Randle’s Temple will host a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at No. 25 state Highway 3 N. in Texas City. John T. and the New Gospel Keystones will be the featured guests. For information, call Melvin Earls at 409-682-1182, or Mary Earls at 409-621-6736.
7th Born Music will present Worship by the Water at 6 p.m. Saturday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. The live compilation recording will feature several Stellar-nominated and national recording artists. A free will offering will be taken. For information, call 973-420-3368.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Robert E. Maxey, and his wife, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. There also will be an appreciation musical featuring John T. and the New Gospel Keytones and the Texas City Joyful Messengers at 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for the musical are $10. For information, call 281-455-2300.
Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its Pastor’s Aide Annual Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at 207 Fulton St. in Texas City. The Rev. John Bates and the Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 409-938-3739.
St. John Baptist Church will have its Youth Annual Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday at 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston. The Rev. Clifton Johnson and New Word Faith Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call Celina Edwards at 409-762-3461.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Galveston will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and March 16 at 502 Church St. in Galveston. An early bird reception and sale will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday ($5 admission fee). For information, call 409-762-0197.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its third annual women’s conference Too Grateful Too Grumble from 9 a.m. to noon March 16 in the fellowship hall of Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston. Tickets are $15. For tickets and information, call 409-621-6532 or 409-739-6495.
The Galveston Chinese Church will have its charity rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 16 in its parking lot at 2207 67th St. in Galveston. For information, contact Yuewu Zhou at galccrummagesale@gmail.com or 409-900-9797.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon March 16 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Ministry of Music program at 5 p.m. March 16 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers, Mount Zion Baptist Church choir, and others will be on program. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. March 17 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 20 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
Family Unity Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church anniversary, and pastor and wife appreciation at 3:30 p.m. March 24 a 1221 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Dale Hill, director of Burnet-Llano, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-443-9240.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
The Knights of Peter Claver Council & Court No. 20 of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will have its annual fish fry from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $8 each. Dine in or carryout will be available. To place an order, call 409-765-6159.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at 10 a.m. April 2 in the cafeteria at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
Backpack Buddies will have a card party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. A $10 donation is asked. Attendees are asked to RSVP by March 27. To RSVP or get more information, call 409-256-3027 or 409-939-0501.
The 11th annual Mah-Jongg Tournament, sponsored by the Kinneret Group of Hadassah’s Houston Chapter will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 7 at Congregation Shaar Hashalom at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. Registration is $40 and must be paid by March 29. For information, email bjplatt@sbcglobal.net or call 832-725-5028.
Queen of Peace Catholic Church will have its annual spring festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 7 at 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Enchilada dinners will be sold from 11 a.m. until sold out. There also will be a live and silent auction, raffle, games, and ethnic food booths. For information or if you’d like to donate to auction, call 409-770-3085.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon April 11 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 12 at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. April 13 in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. April 14 at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
McKinney United Methodist Church will be celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2019. All former members and friends are welcome to participate in a variety of events planned. The anniversary event will be Sept. 22. For information, email mckinneyumc100@yahoo.com or call 409-935-5797.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
