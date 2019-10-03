The Music Department of Avenue L Missionary Baptist Church will have its rescheduled annual garage sale from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in its parking lot at 2612 Ave. L in Galveston. For information, call Gregory Harris, 281-854-5471.
All Saints Episcopal Church will have its annual garage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 10416 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. For information, call 409-925-2544.
The ushers and nurses of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church will have its ninth annual prayer breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2728 Ave. K in Galveston. An $8 donation per person is asked. Lynn Dwyer, from Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-939-5876 or 409-763-4559.
The Men’s Fellowship of First Presbyterian Church of Galveston will have a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 12 in its parking lot at 20th and Church streets in Galveston. The car wash is free, but donations will be accepted. For information, call 409-762-8638.
The free annual Soup & Salad event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at the Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church, 2801 Ave. K, in Galveston. Food will be served. For information, call Tommie Love, 832-561-0945.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have its All Saints Day program at 9 a.m. Oct. 13 at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Abundant Life Christian Center, 601 Delany Road, in La Marque, will have the following events: Prophet Gustavo Paez will speak at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 15; its Hallelujah Harvest will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 31; and its Unshakeable Conference will be at various times Nov. 3 through Nov. 6. For information on all events, visit alcc.org or call 409-935-1606.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will have its 34th annual Countryfest Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe. For information, call 409-925-2552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.