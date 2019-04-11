Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church will have its annual fish fry from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at 902 28th St. in Galveston. Plates will be $10. For information, call Floyd Rowe at 409-933-2682.
Central Community Church will have its indoor fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and April 20 at 5302 Ave. R in Galveston. Easter baskets, clothing, children bicycles and scooters, car seats, household items, and more will be available. For information, call 409-370-6910.
The House of Study will have its third annual Passover event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Wings of Heritage Room of the Nessler Civic Center at 2010 Fifth Ave. N. For information, call Shirley Jefferson at 832-886-9942.
Aldersgate United Methodist Church will celebrate Easter at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe with the following events: Choir Cantata, “Ancient Words, The Easter Story” at 10 a.m. Sunday; Maundy Thursday communion service at 6 p.m. Thursday; and blended worship service at 10 a.m. April 21. For information, call 409-925-2552.
West Point Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate the 34th pastoral anniversary of the Rev. Kerry W. Tillmon at 7:15 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday at 3003 Ave. M in Galveston. The Rev. Reginald E. Bachus, of the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago, will be the guest speaker at both services. For information, call 409-762-5642.
Abundant Life Christian Center will have the following events in celebration of Easter at 601 Delany Road in La Marque: Palm Sunday worship service at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish) Sunday; presentation of “The Road to Emmaus: Angela’s Story” at 7 p.m. April 19 through April 21 (free admission); Easter Egg Drop for ages 1-12 (take your own basket) at 11 a.m. April 20; Easter Sunday worship services at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (Spanish). For group seating (10 or more) for the Easter production, call 409-935-1606.
Greater Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist Church will have the following events at 3506 Ave. N1/2 in Galveston: E. G. Davis Scholarship program at 11 a.m. Sunday (the Rev. Kevin Sanders and New Directions Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests); fish fry fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 ($8 per plate); and The Seven Sayings of Jesus featuring various preachers at 7 p.m. April 19. For information, call 409-763-5586.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its spring musical at 3 p.m. Sunday at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Souther Sons, Chuck and The Guiding Clouds, Texas City Joyful Messengers, and Heavenly Tones will be the featured guests. A $10 donation per person is asked. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Progressive Baptist Church will celebrate its 89th church anniversary at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday at 909 40th St. in Galveston. The Revs. Dexter Henderson (Mount Moriah Baptist Church), and Jonathan Steele Sr.(Progressive Baptist Church of Texas City), will be the guest speakers respectively. For information, call 409-256-8578.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will celebrate its 18th church pre-anniversary service at 3:30 p.m. Sunday and the anniversary service will be at 3:30 p.m. April 28 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Jay Hill and Michael Spry will be the speakers respectively. For information, call 409-599-1060.
Central Christian Church will have its Maundy Thursday service at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 2702 Ave. O1/2 in Galveston. Light refreshments will be served before service. For information, call Carol Freeman at 409-771-5644.
Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have the following events at 1310 29th St. in Galveston: Good Friday fish fry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 (plates are $10); and the women’s ministry will have its women’s conference, “There’s Strength in the Sisterhood,” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 (registration is free). For information, call Ura Flores at 409-916-1200.
New Vision Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt for children from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 19 at Clear Lake Park at 5001 NASA Parkway in Seabrook. For information, call Reggie Batiste at 409-978-6033.
Second Christian Disciples of Christ Church will have its Good Friday program at 5 p.m. April 19 at 2801 Ave. K in Galveston. For information, call Tommie Love at 832-561-0945.
New Vision Church will have its Resurrection worship service at 9 a.m. April 21 at 2311 24th St. in Dickinson. If your child would like to participate on the program, call Donna White at 832-221-5299 by Sunday. For information, visit www.nvckgs.com.
Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will have its Easter worship service at 11 a.m. April 21 at 2127 37th St. in Galveston. The youth will present a special resurrection service. For information, call 409-763-2853.
Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will celebrate Easter with worship and an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 21 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. For information, call 409-256-1329.
New Directions Church will have its Women Prayer Luncheon at 10 a.m. April 27 at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church at 6333 state Highway 6 in Hitchcock. Registration is $25. Kimberley Yancy will be the guest speaker. The church also will celebrate its Women Annual Day at 3 p.m. April 28 at 2512 Termini St. in Dickinson. The Rev. Louis Simpson and St. John’s Baptist Church will be the guests. For information, call 832-340-7715.
The United Methodist Women of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church will have its annual community-wide baby shower from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 27 at 1607 Nashby in La Marque. Donations such as disposable diapers, diaper wipes, new and gently-used clothing, toys, and furniture for children to to 3 years old will be collected. Items can be dropped off before the event. For information, call 409-935-5797.
The Welcome Center of Shiloh A.M.E. Church will have its annual gala from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 at the Moody Mansion at 2618 Broadway in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person and will benefit its Wiz Kidz Academic Summer Camp. For tickets and information, call Frances Gregg at 409-621-5080.
The ninth annual Our Lady of Fatima Casino Night “Denim and Diamonds” event will begin at 6 p.m. April 27 in Kukral Hall at 1600 Ninth Ave. N. in Texas City. Tickets are $30 per person. For information, contact Barbara White at mrsstingaree@gmail.com or 409-739-2268.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will present a 25th appreciation gala for the Rev. Norris D. Burkley Sr., and his family at 6 p.m. May 4 at The Wilbrydge reception hall at 2702 Ave. L in Galveston. Tickets are $45 per person. For tickets and information, call 409-762-4805.
