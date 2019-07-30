Temple of Deliverance Apostolic Worship Center will have its “Cleaned Up What I Messed Up” program at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at 1400 Sylvia St. in La Marque. There will be several people on program to speak. For information, call 409-256-1329.
Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its pastor, the Rev. Jerry B. Lee Jr., and his family’s 17th anniversary with the following events at 5917 Carver Ave. in Texas City: Pre-anniversary service at 3 p.m. Aug. 4 with the Rev. A. L. Bell and First Missionary Baptist Church; and the anniversary service will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 11 with the Rev. William L. Randall Jr. and Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church. For information, call 409-995-0826.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 8 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Alice Smith, an internationally known conference speaker and best-selling author, will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
”The Call” Texas City worship experience, featuring singer and speaker Brandi Toatley, will be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Alamo Room of the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N., in Texas City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Refreshments will be served. For information, contact Glenda King, info2tgfep@gmail.com or 443-800-8079.
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church will have its Praise Celebration at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 and its Texas-Louisiana Day program at 10:45 a.m. Aug. 18 at 401 Third Ave. N. in Texas City. The Rev. Norman V. Johnson and Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church will be the guests Aug. 18. If you’d like to participate in the praise celebration, call Jeff Maxey, 409-497-5790. For information, call 409-948-3993.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 16 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
There will be an organ recital featuring the Rev. Norman Paskowsky at 7 p.m. Aug. 17 at First Lutheran Church at 25th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Admission is free. For information, visit www.firstlutheran.com or call 409-762-8477.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
Congregation Shaar Hashalom will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25 at 16020 El Camino Real in Houston. For information, visit www.shaarhashalom.org or call 281-488-5861.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 27 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
First Missionary Baptist Church will be giving away food donations to those in need of assistance at 11 a.m. June 8 at 2120 36th St. N. in Texas City. For information and qualification guidelines, call Samantha Hawkins, 409-927-9287, or the Rev. A.L. Bell, 903-780-4798.
The Holy Family Parish Altar Society will meet at noon May 7 in the Parish Life Center at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 1010 35th St. in Galveston. All ladies of the parish are invited. Take a covered dish to share. For information, contact Martie Terry, martiejterry@comcast.net or 713-504-4202.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will provide free lunch from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 12 at Streetscape at 611 37th St. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have its clergy and police breakfast at 10 a.m. March 30 at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale will be the guest speaker. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church will have a fried fish dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25 at 3215 Broadway in Galveston. Dinners are $10 each. Delivery is available for five or more orders. To place an order, call Sandra O’Neal, 409-502-1389, Willa Richmond, 409-739-9821, or Elma James, 409-256-6207.
Memorial Lutheran and First Presbyterian churches will present “Encounter,” which is a pub church concept from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 1 at Stuttgarden Tavern at 10000 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway, Suite 1346, in Texas City. The non-traditional, non-denominational group is for ages 21 through 40. For information, email Larry Edrozo at edrozo56@gmail.com.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Send church announcements to angela.wilson@galvnews.com.
