First Christian Church will have a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 2400 21st St. N. in Texas City. Food concessions also will be sold. For information, call
Grace and Mercy Missionary Baptist Church will have its Seven Up program at 8 a.m. Saturday at 611 11th Ave. N. in Texas City. Registration is $10. For information, call 409-750-3211.
The Ushers and Nurses Auxiliary of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church will have its annual Pre-Mother’s Day Breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1301 Ave. L in Galveston. Registration is $10 per person. For information, call 409-763-6145.
First Lutheran Church will have its annual FeedGalveston packaging event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in The Lyceum, adjacent to the church, at 24th and Winnie streets in Galveston. Volunteers are needed. To sign up, email Donna Spencer at info@feedgalveston.org, visit www.feedgalveston.org, or call 713-516-1561.
The Galveston Island Celebrate Recovery Christ-based 12-step group is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays at The Vineyard Church, 4720 Ave. O1/2, in Galveston. A meal will be served at 6 p.m. The recovery program is available to those working through hurts, habits and hang-ups. For information, call 409-420-4640.
The Diamond Way Buddhist Center will offer meditation classes at 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 417 E. NASA Parkway in Webster. Advance meditation will be available at 9 a.m. Sundays. Call 281-686-6821, or visit www.diamondway.org/clearlake.
Carmelites, which is a nondenominational group of members ages 50 and older, will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 15500 El Camino Real, in Houston. Attendees are encouraged to take books and jigsaw puzzles for exchange. Call 281-326-4000 or 281-334-6291.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries will offer a free lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ at 2628 Ball Ave. in Galveston. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson at 409-497-2138.
To God Be The Glory Outreach International Ministries will have its men and women’s conference nightly at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 9300 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Registration is available at www.2godbetheglory.church.
Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston will have a clothing giveaway from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave., in Galveston. A complimentary lunch also will be provided. For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
In celebration of its 50-year anniversary, Mary Queen Catholic Church will present a concert by the Houston MasterWorks Chorus at 7 p.m. Friday at 606 Cedarwood Drive in Friendswood. Admission is free. For information, call 281-482-1391.
ACTS Christian Church will have a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon May 18 at 401 10th Ave. N. in Texas City. ID and proof of residency in Texas City is required. Call 281-910-9757.
St. Paul United Methodist Church will celebrate its 153-year church anniversary at 3 p.m. May 19 at 1427 Broadway in Galveston. The Rev. Mark Grafenreed, an associate pastor at Windsor Village United Methodist Church, will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-762-6134.
God’s Rainbow Baptist Church will have its Texas-Louisiana-Mississippi Day program at 3:30 p.m. May 19 at 6402 O’Brien St. in Hitchcock. Earl Langham will be the guest speaker. For information, call 409-599-1060 or 409-939-7450.
Chris and the Magnificent Singers and Jericho Road Bible Church will have a musical at 6:30 p.m. May 19 at 6901 Moore St. in Hitchcock. The Texas City Joyful Messengers will be the special guests. For information, call 409-986-6094.
The NASA AGLOW Lighthouse will meet from 9:30 a.m. to noon June 13 at Praise Chapel, 18516 state Highway 3, in Webster. Judy Guidry will be the guest speaker. For information, visit www.aglow.org or email lorenenieto@yahoo.com.
The Special Needs Support Group will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 in the Randall Room of Rosenberg Library at 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston. Children are welcome. Email info@internationalautismministry.com or call 737-247-8142.
Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ and The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries of Galveston Inc. will be giving away senior food boxes from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. June 25 at 2628 Ball St. in Galveston. For ages 60 and older (take ID). For information, call the Rev. Edward Lawson, 409-497-2138.
The Chosen Ones Outreach Ministries is offering veterans monetary help for living expenses. For information, visit www.comgalveston.com or call the Rev. Edward Lawson III at 409-497-2138.
